CVTA President Carissa Carerra named Woman of the Year by Assemblyman Jeff Gonzalez

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Coachella Valley Teachers Association President Carissa Carerra was recognized on Monday by Assemblyman Jeff Gonzalez as the recipient of the 2025 Assembly District 36 Woman of the Year.

Gonzalez said he was honored to name Carerra as Woman of the Year, and “As President of the Coachella Valley Teachers Association (CVTA), Carissa has dedicated herself to advocating for educators, students, and our community."

Gonzalez continued, "Throughout her career, Carissa has created supportive environments for her students, encouraging them to help one another and celebrate each other's growth.... Since becoming CVTA President, Carissa has worked tirelessly to improve working conditions for teachers and learning environments for students. She has also led efforts to address corruption in the eastern Coachella Valley, knowing that it will create better opportunities for the entire community."