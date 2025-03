PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The City of Palm Springs is announcing that Indian Avenue and Gene Autry Trail are closed due to wind and low visibility as of 6:00 Monday evening.

Indian Avenue is closed from Sunrise Parkway to Garnet Avenue.

Gene Autry Trail is closed from Salvia Road to Via Escuela.

Plan to take alternate routes until those roads are opened.

Stay with KESQ for updates.