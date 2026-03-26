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Local Forecast

Highs remain well above average

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Updated
today at 6:27 AM
Published 5:59 AM

High pressure remains the dominant force in our forecast, pushing temps to near records today and into the weekend. The record today is 100, I expect a high of 99.

That broad ridge of high pressure remains intact through Sunday, then starts to break down into next week.

Tomorrow is special day as we celebrate Karen Devine and her unveiling of a star on the Palm Springs Walk of the Stars at 11 tomorrow morning. Come join us for the celebration, but wear sunscreen!

There's great news in our forecast: high temps finally start to drop into next week, gradually dipping into the middle 80s which is much closer to our seasonal norms for late March.

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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