Mary Bono’s dedication to Coachella Valley earns spot on Palm Springs Walk of Stars

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – Mary Bono has left her mark on the Coachella Valley in more ways than one through her dedication to the community, and now she will forever be recognized in Palm Springs.

The Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce and the Palm Springs Walk of Stars will honor Mary Bono March 18 with its 476th star at 101 N Palm Canyon Drive.

Bono has been dedicated to the Coachella Valley community through her philanthropy, public service and civic leadership. She is a former member of Congress representing the Coachella Valley in California's 44th District (now the 45th).

As a former First Lady of Palm Springs, Bono has aided in bringing global attention to the rich arts and culture Palm Springs provides.

She has been a prominent voice in the national advocacy for addressing the opioid crisis as the co-founder and CEO of Mothers for Awareness and Prevention of Drug Abuse.

One of her notable achievements was a critical conservation effort to protect the natural beauty of the Valley region. This including spearheading the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto Mountains National Monument.

She secured vital funding for local institutions, including the University of California, Riverside (UCR), Cal State campuses, and Eisenhower Medical Center. Her funding went beyond institutions and even aided the modernization of the Palm Springs International Airport technology with radar systems and a new air traffic control tower.

Being an advocate for public safety and security initiatives, Bono engaged in legislative efforts to support anti-terrorism measures and law enforcement funding. She's also supported veterans and their families in her policy advocation.

Part of her legislative achievement include reauthorizing the Ryan White CARE Act, earning recognition from DAP Health

Bono has a strong commitment to philanthropy among her other qualities and advocacy projects, chairing for numerous fundraisers or Coachella Valley organizations like the Mizell Senior Center. She has also engaged in recovery efforts, such as the Girl Scouts bus crash on Tramway Toad.

Stay with News Channel 3 at 6 p.m. as Mary Bono receives her star on the Palm Springs Walk of Stars.