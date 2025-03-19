Silver Alert – Palm Desert couple missing

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - California Highway Patrol is asking for the community's help in locating a Palm Desert couple reported missing on Wednesday.

Robert Black and his wife, Janet Black, were last seen Wednesday, March 19 around 11:30 a.m. in Palm Desert. Mr. Black is believed to be driving a 2018 red Mercedes model CLA250, with California license plate 8EFA979.

Robert Black is described as age 88, five feet-nine inches tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing black pants and a light-colored shirt.

Janet Black is described as age 78, five feet-three inches tall, 135 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing black shorts and a black sweater.

Authorities ask that if seen, please call 9-1-1.