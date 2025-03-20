Teen recovering after being stabbed in downtown Palm Springs



PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — A juvenile is recovering after a stabbing in Palm Springs Thursday night during VillageFest.

There was a heavy police presence near the Kimpton Rowan hotel on Belardo Road in downtown Palm Springs just before 6:30 Thursday evening.

News Channel 3's crew was at the scene - Emergency vehicles were present, with crime scene tape surrounding the hotel entrance.

A Palm Springs Police Department spokesperson confirmed that there was a fight between juveniles behind the hotel.

The spokesperson said one of them was stabbed, but the injury is not considered life threatening and that the suspects are still at large.

News Channel 3's Shay Lawson was first on scene and spoke with Rebecca Urias, a woman who called 911 after witnessing the incident.

"When I was on the phone with the operator, that's when I just heard one of them say, put the knife away," Urias said. "One of the juveniles walked up the stairs and he screamed, holding his leg. I saw the blood gushing down his leg."

This isn't the first time a fight between teens has led to injuries in downtown Palm Springs.

In October 2024, investigators confirmed a fight between juveniles broke out where one person reportedly pulled out a gun and stared shooting.

They also confirmed at least 2 people were hit in that incident.