VillageFest to celebrate 33rd anniversary with community celebration and concert

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Springs VillageFest will commemorate its 33rd anniversary today with a free party and concert.

The festivities are set to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday at the corner of Palm Canyon Drive and Tahquitz Canyon Way, according to city officials.

Attendees can enjoy cupcakes on the house and a performance from Fleetwood Mac tribute band Twisted Gypsy.

The weekly street fair runs for four hours, starting at 7 p.m. in the summer and an hour earlier in other parts of the year. Nearby shops and restaurants typically open for extended hours as well.

Additional information can be found at villagefest.org.