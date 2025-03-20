Skip to Content
News

VillageFest to celebrate 33rd anniversary with community celebration and concert

VILLAGEFEST
By
New
Published 11:11 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Springs VillageFest will commemorate its 33rd anniversary today with a free party and concert.

The festivities are set to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday at the corner of Palm Canyon Drive and Tahquitz Canyon Way, according to city officials.   

Attendees can enjoy cupcakes on the house and a performance from Fleetwood Mac tribute band Twisted Gypsy.   

The weekly street fair runs for four hours, starting at 7 p.m. in the summer and an hour earlier in other parts of the year. Nearby shops and restaurants typically open for extended hours as well.

Additional information can be found at villagefest.org.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

City News Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content