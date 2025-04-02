Desert Hot Springs breaking ground on road improvement project; residents share concerns

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The City of Desert Hot Springs is breaking ground on a road improvement project along Hacienda Avenue, a main road that crosses through the center of the city.

City officials say the improvement project, which is set to last through 2026, will bring new bike lanes, better street lighting, landscaped sidewalks, striped crosswalks, and ADA ramps to improve accessibility.

The city says the portion of Hacienda Avenue being improved extends from West Drive to Tamar Drive, which is a 1.25-mile stretch of the road that runs through the center of the city.

But some residents have taken to social media to point out other portions of that road, like near Julius Corsini Elementary School, need improvements, too.

We're asking the city the hard questions about how this improvement is helping solve issues -- and how they plan to address other concerns from residents about what more can be done.

