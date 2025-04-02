Skip to Content
News

Desert Hot Springs breaking ground on road improvement project; residents share concerns

KESQ
By
Published 10:06 AM

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The City of Desert Hot Springs is breaking ground on a road improvement project along Hacienda Avenue, a main road that crosses through the center of the city.

City officials say the improvement project, which is set to last through 2026, will bring new bike lanes, better street lighting, landscaped sidewalks, striped crosswalks, and ADA ramps to improve accessibility.

The city says the portion of Hacienda Avenue being improved extends from West Drive to Tamar Drive, which is a 1.25-mile stretch of the road that runs through the center of the city.

But some residents have taken to social media to point out other portions of that road, like near Julius Corsini Elementary School, need improvements, too.

We're asking the city the hard questions about how this improvement is helping solve issues -- and how they plan to address other concerns from residents about what more can be done.

Stay with News Channel Three for the latest.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Gavin Nguyen

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content