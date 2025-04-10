Skip to Content
Indio neighborhood living in fear after elderly woman assaulted

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) -- An Indio neighborhood says they're living in fear after their 70-year-old neighbor was assaulted, and authorities have yet to make an arrest.

Several neighbors reached out to News Channel 3 about the incident after they allege Shari, their elderly neighbor, was assaulted by a group of individuals rummaging through her car.

Neighbors allege Shari confronted several people inside her car, when she was thrown to the ground and beaten. Now, she's left with a black eye and swollen wrist.

The confrontation, which took place earlier this week on April 6, has left neighbors shaken up. A police report has been filed but little action taken.

Tonight at 6, News Channel 3 speaks with the victim and the Indio Police Department.

