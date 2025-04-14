Skip to Content
One dead after shooting in Banning

Published 7:46 PM

BANNING, Calif. (KESQ) - A shooting at Jack's Market on Eighth Street near Ramsey Street in Banning led to one person dead in the parking lot around 7:00 p.m. on Monday.

A Sergeant at Banning Police Department confirms that there will be a long term closure of Eighth Street just north of Ramsey for officials to conduct an investigation.

Banning police are urging anyone with information on the incident or who may have witnessed the incident to contact the department at 951-922-3158.

News Channel 3 has reached out to Banning Police Department for more details. We will update as information is received.

Cynthia White

