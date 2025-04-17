Amber Alert issued for Desert Hot Springs child
CHP has issued an Amber Alert Thursday night for Riverside and San Bernardino Counties for a girl last seen on Estrella Avenue and Mesquite Avenue in Desert Hot Springs.
The victim's description:
- Name: Nova Landeros
- Age: 8 years old
- Height: 4'5"
- Weight: 60 pounds
- Hair: Brown
- Eyes: Brown
- Clothing: Black shirt, black sweater, brown pants and white shoes
The suspect's description:
- Name: Oscar Landeros
- Age: 33 years old
- Height: 5'11"
- Weight: 200 pounds
- Hair: Black
- Eyes: Brown
- Clothing: Unknown
The suspect is believed to be driving a gray 2009 Toyota Tacoma truck. license plate number 8M35383
Police say if seen, call 911.