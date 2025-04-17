Skip to Content
Amber Alert issued for Desert Hot Springs child

CHP
today at 11:27 PM
CHP has issued an Amber Alert Thursday night for Riverside and San Bernardino Counties for a girl last seen on Estrella Avenue and Mesquite Avenue in Desert Hot Springs.

The victim's description:

  • Name: Nova Landeros
  • Age: 8 years old
  • Height: 4'5"
  • Weight: 60 pounds
  • Hair: Brown
  • Eyes: Brown
  • Clothing: Black shirt, black sweater, brown pants and white shoes

The suspect's description:

  • Name: Oscar Landeros
  • Age: 33 years old
  • Height: 5'11"
  • Weight: 200 pounds
  • Hair: Black
  • Eyes: Brown
  • Clothing: Unknown

The suspect is believed to be driving a gray 2009 Toyota Tacoma truck. license plate number 8M35383

Police say if seen, call 911.

Cynthia White

