Amber Alert issued for Desert Hot Springs child

CHP has issued an Amber Alert Thursday night for Riverside and San Bernardino Counties for a girl last seen on Estrella Avenue and Mesquite Avenue in Desert Hot Springs.

The victim's description:

Name: Nova Landeros

Age: 8 years old

Height: 4'5"

Weight: 60 pounds

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Clothing: Black shirt, black sweater, brown pants and white shoes

The suspect's description:

Name: Oscar Landeros

Age: 33 years old

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 200 pounds

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Clothing: Unknown

The suspect is believed to be driving a gray 2009 Toyota Tacoma truck. license plate number 8M35383

Police say if seen, call 911.