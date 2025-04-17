Groups step up efforts to protect endangered Bighorn sheep in Coachella Valley

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Friends of the Desert Mountains and local partners, including the Bighorn Institute, continued efforts today to protect endangered desert Bighorn sheep by educating hikers about the risks posed by off-leash dogs.

The desert Bighorn sheep habitat ranges from the San Jacinto Mountains to south of the U.S.-Mexico border, with the Bighorn Institute managing two herds in the San Jacinto and northern Santa Rosa mountains, the institute said in a statement.

A pop-up visitor information tent at Homme-Adams trailhead in Cathedral City was set up Wednesday to inform visitors about proper trail etiquette, including keeping dogs leashed.

According to the Friends organization, the sheep view dogs as canine predators such as coyotes, which can cause the Bighorn to leave their feeding and watering sites.

"If Bighorn sheep habituate to dogs, they won't teach their lambs to respond properly and they could be killed by coyotes,'' biologist Aimee J. Byard said in a statement.

To help prevent disturbance, only two dogs are permitted on-leash when entering the monuments of La Cove Oasis trailhead and the trails connecting Homme-Adams park to Cahuilla Hills park in Palm Desert. In addition, Carrizo Canyon and Dead Indian Canyon are temporarily closed to everyone from January until September for Bighorn lambing season.

The Coachella Valley Mountains Conservancy and the Bureau of Land Management also support the protection effort.

"We appreciate that many residents value access to our wonderful natural area, but that access cannot be taken for granted,'' said Friends of the Desert executive director Tammy Martin. "The public also has a part to play protecting our endangered species in recreating responsibly."