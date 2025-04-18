Overturned Big Rig Slows Westbound I-10 Traffic, Driver Hospitalized

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - A big rig overturned Friday morning on westbound Interstate 10, backing up traffic and sending the driver to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The crash happened near Cook Street, and News Channel 3 is told the driver was transported to a nearby hospital.

Two westbound lanes will remain closed for at least two hours while crews work to clear the wreckage and assess any damage to the roadway.

Drivers should expect some delays for their morning commute.

This is a developing story.

