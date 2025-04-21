Skip to Content
News

Drivers prepare for evening full of traffic as festival goers return home from Coachella

KESQ
By
New
Published 10:20 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) -- Drivers in the Coachella Valley are gearing up for the 'great migration' as thousands of festival goers head home from Coachella.

Every year, the I-10 tends to get the brunt of the traffic, with some backups lasting for several hours.

News Channel Three's Tori King will be speaking with drivers throughout the evening, and will have your traffic report tonight at 4, 5, and 6 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tori King

Tori King joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a reporter and anchor in October 2023. Learn more about Tori here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content