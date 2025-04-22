Coachella Valley Firebirds open playoffs tonight

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - The Coachella Valley Firebirds will open the 2025 Calder Cup playoffs tonight at Acrisure Arena against the Calgary Wranglers.

The Firebirds were 6-2-0 against the Wranglers, the Calgary Flames' American Hockey League affiliate, in the regular season, including a 3-1-0 record at Acrisure Arena.

This is the third consecutive year the teams have met in the playoffs. The Firebirds, the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate, winning both of the previous matchups en route to the Calder Cup Finals.

The Firebirds (37-25-5-5) were fourth in the 10-team Pacific Division with 84 points. Calgary (37-28-4-3) was fifth with 81 points.

The entire best-of-three series will be played at Acrisure Arena, with Game 2 Saturday, and Game 3, if necessary, Sunday.