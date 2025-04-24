Vegetation fire in Thermal blazes through 15 acres; isolated evacuations in place

A vegetation fire near Church Street in Thermal that began just before 10:30 Thursday night has blazed through 15 acres.

News Channel 3 has a crew on scene.

The area is near La Familia High School and Polk Street. Flames have been 30 to 40 feet into the air, with winds pushing the perimeter of the fire in a pocket of dense brush.

CAL FIRE reports this incident is developing and will be giving updates as information is available.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.