South Palm Canyon Drive construction to begin in Palm Springs next week

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Construction on South Palm Canyon Drive in Palm Springs is set to begin next week, and city officials advised commuters to prepare for long-term lane closures.

Work will take place from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily from May 5 to May 7, with a bridge demolition scheduled for May 12, according to city officials

Long-term traffic control will be installed ahead of the demolition and remain in place for eight to 10 months.

According to the city, commuters can expect the following traffic changes:

-- One lane open for traffic in each direction, shifted to the east side of the bridge;

-- The southbound lane on South Palm Canyon Drive will provide business access and serve as an alternate route via East Sunny Dunes;

-- Only right turns will be permitted at East Sunny Dunes; -- The west-side sidewalk will be closed for the duration of the project;

-- SunLine bus stops 630 and 492 on Route One West Valley near South Palm Canyon Drive and East Sunny Dunes will be closed throughout construction; and

-- The speed limit will be reduced to 40 mph in the construction zone, with doubled traffic fines enforced.

Officials urged the public to plan ahead and use alternate routes to avoid delays.