Blowing sand closes stretch of North Gene Autry Trail in Palm Springs

Published 5:18 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) A portion of North Gene Autry Trail in Palm Springs is closed due to blowing sand and low visibility, Palm Springs Police said in a Sunday morning press release.

The closure affects North Gene Autry Trail between Salvia Road and Via Escuela, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

It’s unclear how long the closure will remain in effect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Garrett Hottle

