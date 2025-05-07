Skip to Content
La Quinta Brewing to permanently close Old Town Taproom & Grill in La Quinta

By
Updated
today at 11:37 AM
Published 10:27 AM

La Quinta Brewing is set to permanently close its Old Town La Quinta location on Monday, May 26, 2025. The Taproom made the announcement on Instagram Tuesday night.

"This decision was not made lightly, and we are incredibly grateful for the support the community has shown us over the years. While we’re closing this location, we remain committed to serving you at our other two locations, The Brewery in Palm Desert and our taproom in downtown Palm Springs," said La Quinta Brewing in a statement.

Tori King

Tori King joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a reporter and anchor in October 2023. Learn more about Tori here.

