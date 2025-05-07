La Quinta Brewing to permanently close Old Town Taproom & Grill in La Quinta

La Quinta Brewing is set to permanently close its Old Town La Quinta location on Monday, May 26, 2025. The Taproom made the announcement on Instagram Tuesday night.

"This decision was not made lightly, and we are incredibly grateful for the support the community has shown us over the years. While we’re closing this location, we remain committed to serving you at our other two locations, The Brewery in Palm Desert and our taproom in downtown Palm Springs," said La Quinta Brewing in a statement.

See the entire announcement here.