Neighborhood Heroes: Palm Springs Revivals

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) At first glance, Will Rooker might look like just another friendly face behind the counter at Revivals. But to many in Palm Springs, he’s something more: a neighborhood hero quietly powering hope through fashion, compassion, and community.

Rooker, is a volunteer at Revivals Palm Springs, and is being recognized for his dedication not just to resale, but to the mission that fuels it.

Revivals Thrift Stores located in Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, and Indio donate 100% of profits to DAP Health, supporting more than 100,000 individuals with culturally competent, full-spectrum health care. That includes medical, mental, and behavioral health services.

Rooker says it’s the people — customers and coworkers alike — that make the job feel like something bigger.

The impact is real. Revivals generates more than $1 million a year in donations through resale, making every gently-loved item on the rack a part of someone’s healing story.

Coming up tonight on News Channel 3, we go inside the Palm Springs location to hear more from Will and the people whose lives have been touched by the mission behind the merchandise.