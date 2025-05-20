Indio PD cracks down on distracted driving in enforcement operation

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) – The Indio Police Department is heightening its focus on the dangers of distracted driving with an enforcement operation on May 20.

Under the hands-free cell phone law, California drivers are not allowed to hold a phone or electronic communication device while operating a vehicle. Indio PD traffic officers will be focuses on drivers suspected of violating this law.

"This includes talking, texting, or using an app," according to the news release. If caught, officials say driving while using a handheld cell phone is punishable a fine. However, if the law is violated for a second time within 36 hours of a prior conviction, it will result in a point being added to a driver's record.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from officials on the importance of this initiative for the Indio community.