RIVCO animal shelters at 220% capacity, put out urgent call to action for adopters

today at 12:57 PM
Published 12:55 PM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) -- Riverside County Department of Animal Services has put out an urgent call to action to get animals out of the shelters.

Currently, the county's four shelters are at critical overflow reaching 220% capacity.

Officials say this has resulted in multiple dogs per kennel and a decrease in the quality of life for pets.

Now, they're waiving all adoption and return to owner fees, as well as extending hours in hopes of getting more animals out.

Tonight at 5, News Channel 3's Athena Jreij gives an inside look into the Coachella Valley Animal Campus's overcrowding issues and how officials are combatting it.

Athena Jreij

