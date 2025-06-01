Palm Springs to Celebrate Marilyn Monroe’s 99th Birthday and Statue’s New Home

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A free Forever Marilyn Community Celebration will take place on Sunday, June 1, 2025, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. in Downtown Park, honoring Marilyn Monroe’s 99th birthday and the new location of the beloved Forever Marilyn statue.

Hosted by local drag queen Vanity Halston, the event will feature music, birthday treats (while supplies last), and a Marilyn Monroe Look-alike Contest with prizes for the top three participants.

The 26-foot-tall, 17-ton statue by artist Seward Johnson captures the iconic scene from The Seven Year Itch and has become one of Palm Springs’ most popular attractions. After debuting in 2012 and returning in 2021, the sculpture was recently relocated just steps away into the Palm Springs Downtown Park.

Monroe’s connection to Palm Springs dates back to 1949, when she was discovered at the Racquet Club. She frequently visited the area throughout the 1950s, often accompanied by her then-husband, baseball legend Joe DiMaggio.

The statue continues to attract nearly 1 million visitors annually, contributing significantly to local tourism and retail sales.

For more information, visit www.ps-resorts.com/forever-marilyn.