Family asking for help after DHS home overrun with squatters, animals

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) -- The owners of a Desert Hot Springs home are asking the community for help in finding homes for dozens of pets abandoned in the home by squatters.

Betty Kerr, the real estate agent representing the home, says the property owners recently won an eviction case against a family member squatting in the home. When they finally gained access to the home, they found a mess they never expected.

Kerr says they found nearly 40 cats in need of a home, as well as several dogs.

Now, they're asking local rescues for help to rehabilitate the cats.

