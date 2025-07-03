Indio Police ask for community’s help in finding burglary suspect

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Indio Police Department is seeking the help of the community to identify the person responsible in a series of recent burglaries at businesses around the city.

They say the suspect in the burglaries is described as a black male adult around 5'8" to 6'0", wearing a dark hoodie with an emblem on the back, dark pants and shoes, white gloves, and a face mask.

The man was captured on video surveillance cameras, with footage showing him breaking windows with rocks and targeting cash registers, tip jars, and small cash boxes.

The burglaries happened over a 24-hour period, and the suspect looks to be wearing the same clothing in each event.

Indio Police ask anyone who recognizes this person or who may have surveillance video or experienced a similar crime to contact Sgt. Traynham at 760-541-4522 or at btraynham@indiopd.org. Police add that you may remain anonymous.