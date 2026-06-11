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Local Forecast

Dangerous heat and a touch of humidity

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New
Published 5:53 AM

Highs hit 104 yesterday, and will rise again today closer to 108.

Coupled with the heat, increasing humidity will factor into the forecast as moisture climbs up out of Baja into SoCal for the next couple of days. That will raise dew points and make things even less comfortable for the weekend.

Dew points will hover near the 50 degree mark, which will make evaporative coolers less efficient and effective.

Winds through the weekend will remain fairly light, maxing out in the 10-15 m.p.h. range.

Temps reach 110 degrees by Saturday and will remain elevated well into next week. Be sure to drink plenty of water and check on your neighbors to make sure everyone remains safe as highs hit dangerous levels consistently into next week.

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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