Palm Springs Library temporarily closed due to air conditioner malfunction

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Palm Springs Public Library will be temporarily closed Wednesday and Thursday due to an air conditioner malfunction.

City officials say that to ensure the comfort and safety of visitors and staff, all scheduled programs will be relocated until the issue is resolved.

Programs on Wednesday and Thursday will be moved to the Demuth Community Center at 3601 East Mesquite Avenue.

Wednesday, July 9

10:30 a.m. - Draw Along with Kyle (all ages)

11L30 a.m. - Make a Vision Board (program for adults)

2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. - Open Play Mah Jong (program for adults)

Thursday, July 10

10:00 a.m. - Preschool Story Time

11:00 a.m. - Baby Story Time

3:30 p.m. - Teen Taskmaster Challenge

Updates for the reopening of the Library will be shared as they become available. For more information, contact the Demuth Community Center at 760-320-6430.