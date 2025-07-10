Abandoned structure fire in Cathedral City

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - Cathedral City firefighters were called out to a single-story residence at about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday night, finding it completely in flames by the time they arrived.

Firefighters determined that the building in the 32000 block of Date Palm Drive, near Via Olivera and across from the Cathedral Village Shopping Center, was unoccupied.

Craig Sanborn, Cathedral City Battalion Chief, told News Channel 3 that crews were able to knock down the fire in about 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported, and the fire is under investigation.