Police investigate a commercial fire in Indio

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ)— Authorities are investigating a commercial fire that erupted Sunday evening at a towing yard in Indio.

The fire was reported just before 7:30 p.m. at a business on Commerce Street near Van Buren Street — across the railroad tracks from Indio Boulevard.

Flames tore through a portion of the yard, engulfing a trailer, a box truck and at least seven vehicles, according to an employee on scene. The blaze sent plumes of dark smoke visible for miles across the Coachella Valley.

The flames were largely extinguished within about an hour of the initial report.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

