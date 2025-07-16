City of Indio to open 20-year-old time capsule

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ)-- The City of Indio is set to open a time capsule that has been sealed for two decades. The 20-year-old time capsule was sealed back in 2005.

The special event will take place on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. in the Indio City Hall Council Chambers, located at 150 Civic Center Drive.

The city says the event both honors the past and will reshape the future through a new initiative. During Wednesday's ceremony, the city will also launch a new time capsule initiative titled: Moments in Time.

