New push to unite Coachella Valley veterans groups

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) Several veterans organizations are coming together Thursday morning in Cathedral City with a mission: unify their voices and build a stronger future for local veterans.

The meeting, held at the Salvation Army Cathedral City Corps at 10 a.m., is aimed at forming a new coalition to support veterans, advocate for resources, and chart a path for the annual Veterans and Community Expo to continue in 2026 and beyond.

Organizers describe the gathering as a rare opportunity to unite veterans’ groups, engage with community leaders, and create lasting impact.

Tune into News Channel 3 tonight for more.