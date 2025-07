INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - The California Highway Patrol on behalf of the Riverside County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for 67-year-old Jeri Chamberlin.

She was last seen on Wednesday, July 23, around 1:00 p.m. in La Quinta.

She is 5-foot 5-inches tall, 110 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Chamberlin is believed to be wearing a blue sundress.

If you see her, you are asked by the CHP to call 911.