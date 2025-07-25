Skip to Content
Coachella fire reaches 40 acres; road closures, evacuation orders and warnings in effect

By
Updated
today at 6:14 PM
Published 3:54 PM

UPDATE 7/25/2025 5:54 P.M. - Riverside County Sheriff's Office reports that road closures are in effect in the area of the fire:

-Shady Lane is closed from Airport Blvd to Avenue 54. 

-Harrison Street is closed from Airport Blvd to Avenue 54. 

Desert Mirage High School, located at 86150 Avenue 66 in Thermal is open to all evacuees.

UPDATE 7/25/2025 5:30 P.M. - CAL FIRE reports the "Shady" fire in Coachella has reached 40 acres with zero percent containment.

There is no information yet as to the cause of the fire.

UPDATE 7/25/2025 4:09 P.M. - CAL FIRE reports the fire is now at 10 acres.

Evacuation orders have been issued for the following zones:

  • COA-1784
  • COA-1786
  • RVC-1844
  • RVC-1842
  • North of Airport
  • South of Avenue 52
  • East of Van Buren
  • West of Highway 111

Evacuation warnings have been issued for the following zones:

  • RVC-1783
  • RVC1920
  • AIR-1843
  • North of Airport
  • South of Avenue 52
  • West of Van Buren
  • East of Monroe Street

Link for the Genasys Evacuation Map: https://protect.genasys.com/search

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - CAL FIRE is reporting a vegetation fire near Avenue 54 and Shady Lane in an unincorporated area near Coachella.

The fire call came in just before 3:00 p.m. Friday afternoon, with firefighters arriving to the vegetation fire with black smoke and heavy fuels. They are reporting that the fire is moving at a slow rate of spread.

Additional resources were requested to assist in knocking down the flames.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.

Cynthia White

