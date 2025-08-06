‘The Place’ brings hundreds of small businesses, and first community marketplace to downtown Indio

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) -- The Place community marketplace is now officially open, bringing the first permanent, collective shopping experience to the East Valley.

It sits in the heart of downtown Indio, and first opened its doors in July, but according to one of the co-owners, the concept had been years in the making. The Place is now a hub for over 100 Southern California small businesses, with more than half of them being from the Coachella Valley and Indio.

News Channel 3's Tori will have the details at 4, 5, and 6.