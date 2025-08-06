Skip to Content
News

‘The Place’ brings hundreds of small businesses, and first community marketplace to downtown Indio

By
New
Published 11:55 AM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) -- The Place community marketplace is now officially open, bringing the first permanent, collective shopping experience to the East Valley.

It sits in the heart of downtown Indio, and first opened its doors in July, but according to one of the co-owners, the concept had been years in the making. The Place is now a hub for over 100 Southern California small businesses, with more than half of them being from the Coachella Valley and Indio.

News Channel 3's Tori will have the details at 4, 5, and 6.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tori King

Tori King joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a reporter and anchor in October 2023. Learn more about Tori here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content