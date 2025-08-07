Skip to Content
News

A look inside CalFire’s Rosa Fire command center

By
Published 12:02 PM

PINYON PINES, Calif. (KESQ) -- As firefighters enter day four of containment on the Rosa Fire, News Channel 3 is giving viewers an inside look at the command center housing, feeding and sustaining fire crews.

The camp is set up near Lake Hemet where dozens of corresponding agencies have come together, including Riverside County Sheriffs, CalFire, and others.

Tune in this evening for a tour of the center and an inside look at how agencies are working to achieve full containment on the fire.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Athena Jreij

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content