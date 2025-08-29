Coachella family left with financial, medical burden after drunk driver crashes into taco truck business

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) -- The owners of Fernando's Tacos in Coachella are reeling after a suspected drunk driver crashed into their taco truck earlier this week.

Last Thursday, August 21, a White Toyota Corolla ran a stop sign and crashed into a power pole at the intersection of Avenue 52 and Calhoun Street. That driver then hit a Nissan Frontier, which was pushed into the taco truck.

The owners, Lourdes and Fernando were in that truck and are now both recovering from their injuries while also grappling with the financial burden of losing their business.

Tonight, News Channel 3's Athena Jreij is speaking with the family on the burden the road ahead and how they're seeking the community's support.

If you'd like to support the family's Gofundme, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/rebuild-fernandos-tacos-help-lourdes-and-fernando?cdn-cache=0