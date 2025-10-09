Magic of Lights holiday display to return next month in Indio

INDIO (KESQ) - The Empire Polo Club in Indio will transform into a drive-through holiday light display for the fourth annual "Magic of Lights" beginning next month.

The event, sponsored by PNC Bank and produced by Family Entertainment Holdings, will take place from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 5:30-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays starting Nov. 18 through Dec. 31 at 81-800 51st Ave.

"Magic of Lights has become a beloved holiday tradition for families right here in the Coachella Valley,'' CEO of Family Entertainment Live Ken Hudgens said in a statement. "We're proud to return to the Empire Polo Club and continue spreading the joy, wonder and togetherness that make this season so special in our community."

Attendees will be able to experience numerous holiday-themed displays, including the debut of a 750-foot palm tree tunnel, Toyland, Winter Wonderland, 12 Days of Christmas, festive Elves, a 32-foot-tall animated Christmas Barbie and the 200-foot Enchanting Tunnel of Lights.

In addition, Imperial Irrigation District will power Holiday Village, a walk-though attraction filled with holiday activities.

"IID is please to be a new sponsor of the Coachella Valley's dazzling Magic of Lights holiday tradition, where we will proudly be powering up the special Holiday Village that follows the wonderful drive through light display,'' said Gina Dockstader, IID Board Chairwoman.

"Magic of Lights'' will feature more than 2 million lights, 12.6 miles of light cord and 10 miles of LED lighting.

"We're thrilled to once again host the Coachella Valley's beloved holiday tradition, Magic of Lights,'' said Mark Girton, VP/GM of Empire Polo Club/Empire Grand Oasis. ``Each holiday season, Magic of Lights brings joy and wonder to the community, and we're proud to be part of a tradition that has

become a must-see (and do!) on everyone's list.''

To learn more, or to purchase tickets visit https://magicoflights.com/locations/coachella-valley-ca/.