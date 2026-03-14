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Four people injured in Indio crash

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Updated
today at 5:07 PM
Published 5:03 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Four people were transported by ambulance to a local hospital after a crash in Indio Saturday afternoon.

CalFire reports two cars collided at Avenue 44 and Saguaro Gate shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday. Two people suffered major injuries, and another two suffered minor injuries.

The crash has been handed over to local law enforcement for further investigation.

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Athena Jreij

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