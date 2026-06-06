California Adopt-a-Pet Day brings new homes for shelter animals amid overcrowding crisis

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) — California Adopt-a-Pet Day helped dozens of local animals find new homes Saturday as Riverside County Animal Services worked to ease severe overcrowding at its shelters.

The annual event, held at more than 150 shelters across the state, offered fee-waived adoptions through a partnership with the ASPCA and CalAnimals. The adoptions included spay and neuter services, microchipping, age-appropriate vaccinations, and an engraved pet tag.

Animal Services Counselor Angelica Mesa said the event came at a critical time, as the shelter is operating at more than 220% capacity for both dogs and cats. She said the goal was to encourage more families to adopt while making the process more affordable and accessible.

By early Saturday afternoon, Riverside County Animal Services had already completed 20 adoptions, with staff hoping many more animals would find homes before the end of the day.

The need remains significant. According to the ASPCA, approximately 6.3 million companion animals enter shelters across the United States each year, including about 3.1 million dogs and 3.2 million cats.

For North Shore resident Zaira Rivas, adopting a shelter pet was an easy decision. After losing two dogs her family had previously adopted from the shelter, they decided to open their home to two more. Rivas said she has always supported pet adoption and believes events like California Adopt-a-Pet Day encourage people to visit local shelters and meet animals in need of loving homes.

Longtime rescue pet owner Kirsten Kramer also encouraged the community to adopt from shelters. Having rescued several animals over the years, she said shelter pets often become incredible companions and deserve a second chance at a better life.

Kramer also pointed to the overcrowding facing local shelters, saying the number of animals waiting for homes highlights the importance of adoption. She believes the community has a responsibility to help homeless animals and give them the opportunity to become part of a family.

Shelter officials said adopting is just one way to help. People who are not ready to bring home a pet can also support the shelter by fostering animals, volunteering, or making donations.

While California Adopt-a-Pet Day is a one-day event, Riverside County Animal Services said the need for adopters and community support continues throughout the year as shelters work to care for the growing number of animals in their care.