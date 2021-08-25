1st case of West Nile virus in Pinal County this season

AP Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have confirmed the first case of West Nile virus in Pinal County during Arizona’s mosquito season. Health officials said Tuesday that the case was found in a county resident. Tucson TV station KOLD reports that out of the nine cases investigated by county officials, only one was confirmed and the case also is the first confirmed this season outside of Maricopa County. The virus is transmitted by mosquitoes. About 20% of people exposed to the virus have minor symptoms such as headaches, fevers, aches, nausea and fatigue. People over the age of 60 or those with certain conditions like diabetes, hypertension and cancer are more likely to become severely ill from the virus.