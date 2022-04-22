Crews try to protect more homes from raging Southwest fires
By FELICIA FONSECA
Associated Press
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Destructive Southwest fires have burned dozens of homes in northern Arizona and put small New Mexico villages in the path of flames. Authorities say ferocious winds are expected to fuel the New Mexico fire Friday, with wide swaths of tinder dry forest and grassland in the path of the flames. In Arizona, a reprieve in the weather Thursday enabled officials to enter the evacuated area of Flagstaff to assess damage. The reprieve also allowed firefighters to attack flames from the air. But gusts were forecast to batter parts of Arizona and all of New Mexico through the weekend. Firefighters are battling a half-dozen wildfires in the Southwest.