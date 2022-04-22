Sheriff’s office: Flagstaff-area wildfire burned 30 homes

By FELICIA FONSECA

Associated Press

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say 30 homes have been burned plus additional outbuildings destroyed when a wind-driven wildfire ripped though rural neighborhoods near Flagstaff, Arizona, on Tuesday. A reprieve in the weather Thursday enabled officials to enter the evacuated area to assess damage. The reprieve also allowed firefighters to attack flames from the air. However, firefighters battling a half-dozen wildfires in the Southwest are bracing for the return of ferocious winds on Friday. Authorities are deploying additional top-level management teams and more firefighting crews.