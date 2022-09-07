Armed suspect fatally shot by law enforcement in Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A man who allegedly robbed a gas station store in Flagstaff and threatened people with a weapon was fatally shot by law enforcement officers Wednesday, authorities said.

Flagstaff police said the man hasn’t been identified yet after the incident Wednesday near North Highway 89.

They said officers responded to a call of a man breaking a gas station window, entering the business and taking items from the store.

Coconino County Sheriff’s officials received a call about man threatening to stab people with a knife in the same area as the gas station.

Police said an arriving officer confronted the man in the middle of an intersection.

The suspect was armed with a screwdriver and allegedly advanced toward the officer in a threatening manner.

Police said the man fled as sheriff’s deputies arrived and refused multiple commands to stop and drop the screwdriver before running across a road.

Authorities then surrounded the man, who reportedly charged toward a deputy before being fatally shot.

Police said the shooting will be investigated.