Woman is arrested in death of a young girl in Graham County

SAFFORD, Ariz. (AP) — A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a young girl whose remains were found in Graham County nearly two years ago, authorities said Wednesday.

County sheriff’s officials said 38-year-old Amber Langley was being held on suspicion of first-degree murder along with theft and fraudulent schemes and artifices.

It was unclear Wednesday if Langley has a lawyer yet who can speak on her behalf.

According to sheriff’s officials, hunters reported finding human remains wrapped in a plastic tarp in October 2020 near a corral east of U.S. Highway 191.

An autopsy by the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death a homicide.

Sheriff’s officials say the juvenile victim was evidentially identified, but her name isn’t being released due to her age.

The FBI and police from Safford and Thatcher helped sheriff’s deputies execute search warrants last month as part of the murder investigation and that led to Langley’s arrest.

Authorities said some items collected through the search warrants will be sent to forensic facilities for further analysis, and elements of the investigation remain ongoing.