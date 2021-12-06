Boudreau’s 1st game coaching Canucks is 4-0 win over Kings

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Thatcher Demko made 30 saves and Bruce Boudreau won his first game as coach of the Vancouver Canucks in a 4-0 victory over the Los Angeles Kings. The win came less than 24 hours after the Canucks cleaned house, firing general manager Jim Benning, assistant GM Jim Weisbrod, head coach Travis Green and assistant coach Nolan Baumgartner. Demko earned his first shutout this season and the second of his career. Brock Boeser and J.T. Miller each had a power-play goal and an assist. Conor Garland and Juho Lammikko also scored for the Canucks, who had lost 10 of 13. Cal Petersen stopped 27 shots for the Kings, who beat the Oilers 5-1 in Edmonton on Sunday.