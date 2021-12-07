Arrest in 2019 shooting of California girl and her mother

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a second suspect has been arrested in a 2019 shooting that left a 7-year-old girl in a coma and wounded her mother in Ventura County. The 24-year-old man was taken into custody Dec. 1 in San Bernardino County. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office says he could face charges including conspiracy, shooting at an inhabited dwelling and assault with a firearm. The arrest comes two years after an Oxnard man was arrested in connection with the double shooting. Officials say there are no outstanding suspects.