Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 6:29 AM

Arrest in 2019 shooting of California girl and her mother

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a second suspect has been arrested in a 2019 shooting that left a 7-year-old girl in a coma and wounded her mother in Ventura County. The 24-year-old man was taken into custody Dec. 1 in San Bernardino County. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office says he could face charges including conspiracy, shooting at an inhabited dwelling and assault with a firearm. The arrest comes two years after an Oxnard man was arrested in connection with the double shooting. Officials say there are no outstanding suspects. 

AP California

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content