Frenzy Part II? What to expect when MLB roster freeze lifts

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

There are 141 major league free agents waiting for a freeze on roster transactions to lift once a new collective bargaining agreement is reached. Progress on a CBA isn’t expected until at least the weeks before pitchers and catchers are set to report, meaning another mad dash is probably in store for teams trying to fill out their rosters ahead of spring training. Carlos Correa, Freddie Freeman and Kris Bryant are among the top players still on the market. Technically, so is Justin Verlander after he and the Astros didn’t finalize his contract before the owners locked out the players.