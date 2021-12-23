2 die in shooting at Los Angeles store; 1 woman hospitalized

By STEFANIE DAZIO

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed in a shooting at a Los Angeles clothing store Thursday. At least one of them was fatally shot by police. Los Angeles police Detective Meghan Aguilar says the shooting occurred around 11:45 a.m. at a Burlington Coat Factory store in the North Hollywood area of the San Fernando Valley. Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange says a man and a woman died at the scene. Authorities didn’t immediately say which was the suspect or if the suspect had a gun. Prange says a woman with moderate to serious injuries was transported to a hospital. It wasn’t immediately known if she’d been shot. No other details were immediately released.