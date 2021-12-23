Girl, 14, fatally shot by police during LA suspect takedown

By STEFANIE DAZIO

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police have fatally shot a 14-year-old girl who was inside a clothing store dressing room as they fired at a suspect who had assaulted a woman earlier. The suspect was also killed in the police shooting on Thursday. The woman who had been assaulted was taken to the hospital with moderate to serious injuries. The shots were fired around 11:45 a.m. at a Burlington Coat Factory store in the North Hollywood area of the San Fernando Valley.