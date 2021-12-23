Jurors review recordings of Holmes’ boasts to investors

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE

AP Technology Writer

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The jurors assessing 11 charges of fraud and conspiracy against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes asked Thursday to review audio recordings of Holmes boasting to investors about her startup’s progress toward a potentially revolutionary blood-testing technology. In those recordings, Holmes said talked up partnerships with established drug companies that didn’t pan out and contracts that never materialized because of problems with the technology. Jurors are weighing the case after a three-month trial that captivated Silicon Valley, featuring testimony from 32 witnesses. including Holmes, and more than 900 exhibits. If convicted, the 37-year-old Holmes could face up to 20 years in prison.